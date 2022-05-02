MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 450 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,204,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,425,000.

IJJ stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.25. 236,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

