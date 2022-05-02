MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,331 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after buying an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period.

Shares of RSP traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.45. 4,107,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,379. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.61 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

