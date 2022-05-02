MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 200 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.60. 16,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,254. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.26.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.