MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 1,166 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp reduced its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.91.

CSX stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,539,586. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.51. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.