MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Raises Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,086,000 after purchasing an additional 734,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after acquiring an additional 175,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,628,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,663,000 after acquiring an additional 477,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.56. 8,728,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,865,318. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $22.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.92.

