MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 731 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,858 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $12,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,143,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $193,490,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.4% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 100,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.93.

NYSE VMC opened at $172.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.60. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $163.00 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.