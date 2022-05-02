MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $236,295.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.01. 3,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $59.16. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.85.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.