MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 47.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,209 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 584,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,065,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 2.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,175 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in Stryker by 50.8% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $296.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.33.

Shares of SYK traded down $10.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.26. 3,090,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,924. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $236.09 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $261.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.