MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Invests $430,000 in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,328 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.08.

Shares of SBNY traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.57. 1,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,189. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $223.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

