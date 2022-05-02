MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $9.59 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,425 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $9,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $124.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

