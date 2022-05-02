MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $8.75 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

MDY opened at $454.69 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $452.89 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $480.22 and its 200-day moving average is $495.50.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

