MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $623,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $812,608,000 after purchasing an additional 404,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after buying an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $5,787,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,206.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 78.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $191,999,000 after acquiring an additional 139,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $652.09. The stock had a trading volume of 842 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,305. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $674.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 83 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.00, for a total value of $56,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total transaction of $60,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

