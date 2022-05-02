MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $6.93 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,062,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.93.

Shares of PH opened at $270.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.65. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.35 and a 200-day moving average of $302.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.75%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

