MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $10.07 Million Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $507.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $499.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.05. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $391.16 and a 52-week high of $529.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $0.95. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.89%.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $508.25.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

