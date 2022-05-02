MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 698,873 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 192,792 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $10,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, for a total transaction of $198,991.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 23,096 shares of company stock worth $334,812. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN opened at $13.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $17.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.42.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 52.99%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

