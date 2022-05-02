MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,470 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.94. 9,013,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,178,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $37.59.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.05). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.3311 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.