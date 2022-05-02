MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,596 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Albemarle by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,903 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Shares of ALB traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $191.84. 1,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.07. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $291.48.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is presently 147.66%.

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.81.

Albemarle Profile (Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.