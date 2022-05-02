MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 42 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Humana by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 11.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Humana by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in Humana by 453.5% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 105,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,800,000 after acquiring an additional 86,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $491.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $470.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $486.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $445.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.28.

Humana stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $442.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,902. The company has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $435.26. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $23.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.54 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.36%.

Humana Profile (Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.