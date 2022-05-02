MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.17. 4,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,831. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.48 and a 200 day moving average of $163.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

MMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.00.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

