MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 50 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after purchasing an additional 280,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after buying an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,895,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,257,382,000 after acquiring an additional 77,517 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Broadcom by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,926 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,626,904,000 after acquiring an additional 436,250 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $980,300,000 after purchasing an additional 406,091 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVGO shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $599.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

In other Broadcom news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, with a total value of $39,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.57 on Monday, hitting $566.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $594.15 and a 200 day moving average of $586.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $419.14 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

