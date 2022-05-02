MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $28,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MSCI by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 293.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $421.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.21 and a 200-day moving average of $557.48. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.33 and a 52-week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.18 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 205.88% and a net margin of 35.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MSCI in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $556.50.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

