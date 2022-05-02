Mplx (MPLX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.66%. Mplx’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mplx to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPLX opened at $32.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.68. Mplx has a twelve month low of $26.01 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 98.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In related news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 171.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

