MONK Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (MONK)

MONK (MONK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, MONK has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One MONK coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a total market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $10,537.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MONK alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003220 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000368 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MONK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MONK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MONK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.