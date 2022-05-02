MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Trading 6.2% Higher

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 8,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,020,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the third quarter worth approximately $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter worth $9,546,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MoneyLion Company Profile (NYSE:ML)
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
