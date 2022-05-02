Monero Classic (XMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $38,362.00

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Monero Classic has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $38,362.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.00518535 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

