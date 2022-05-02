MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Insider Purchases £30,100 in Stock

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE – Get Rating) insider Fiona Clare Goldsmith acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 602 ($7.67) per share, for a total transaction of £30,100 ($38,363.50).

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 600 ($7.65) on Monday. MJ Gleeson plc has a one year low of GBX 572 ($7.29) and a one year high of GBX 910 ($11.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 5.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 624.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 704.11. The company has a market cap of £349.84 million and a P/E ratio of 9.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. MJ Gleeson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

GLE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.11) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,080 ($13.76) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Land. It also engages in the house building activities in the north of England and Midlands; and sale of land in the south of England.

