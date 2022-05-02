Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 925,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,950 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $105,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $102.24. 223,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,881,270. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $110.90. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $102.67 and a twelve month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.