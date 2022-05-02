Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of United Rentals worth $32,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.6% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total value of $534,273.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

URI stock traded down $10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $306.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,749. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.97 and a 200 day moving average of $339.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.59 and a 12 month high of $414.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.42. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 28.58 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.62.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

