Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 521,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,375 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $134,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,072 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $5.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.65. 64,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,136,566. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

