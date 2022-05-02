Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,954 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other news, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.99, for a total value of $203,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117 in the last quarter. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $193.98. 11,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.42 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.