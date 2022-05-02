Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,954 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 208,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,954 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $45,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.
Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.79 on Monday, hitting $193.98. 11,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.42 and a 52 week high of $273.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.62.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.41 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.75%.
About Cummins (Get Rating)
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
