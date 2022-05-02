Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 21,917 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 497,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,917 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of 3M worth $88,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 386.7% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM traded up $3.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $147.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,007. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 52 week low of $139.74 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.03.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.73.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

