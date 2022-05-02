Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,189 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.7% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $339,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, hitting $180.72. 79,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,094,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $475.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

