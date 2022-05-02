Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.17% of AutoZone worth $73,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $256,087,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 556,107.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $161,309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 722.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,679,000 after buying an additional 38,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 11,810.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,299,000 after buying an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO traded up $40.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,995.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,010.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,959.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,367.96 and a 52-week high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,096.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,050.00 to $2,125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,073.00.

In other AutoZone news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total value of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $5,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

