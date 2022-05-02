Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Lam Research worth $96,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lam Research by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Lam Research by 228.2% during the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Lam Research by 2,379.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,631,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $8.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $473.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,917. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $449.50 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $511.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $65.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

