Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $91.49 Million Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,958 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $91,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 87.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.47.

NYSE LIN traded up $3.13 on Monday, hitting $315.09. 22,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,554. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.63 and a 200-day moving average of $318.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $267.51 and a 52 week high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $161.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

