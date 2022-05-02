Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $32.36 Million Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $32,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.27. 14,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,430. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

