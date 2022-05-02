Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $113.76 Million Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $113,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,212 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SEA by 395.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,176 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $2.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.50. 72,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,279,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.61 and a beta of 1.39. Sea Limited has a 1-year low of $79.67 and a 1-year high of $372.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.09. SEA had a negative return on equity of 36.72% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.33.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

