Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,527 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.12% of Tyson Foods worth $39,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 252.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.89.

Shares of NYSE TSN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.88 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.33. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.16%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

