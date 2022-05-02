Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,496 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.21% of Workday worth $140,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,973,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,242,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,502 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,911,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $977,574,000 after purchasing an additional 448,283 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,941,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,945,000 after purchasing an additional 127,926 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,627,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $656,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,554,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $697,814,000 after purchasing an additional 170,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total value of $50,007,387.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.34.

WDAY stock traded up $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.18. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,161. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,066.70 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.67 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.