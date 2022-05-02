Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,816 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.23% of MarketAxess worth $35,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,758,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,390,000 after buying an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,324,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,591,000 after acquiring an additional 86,977 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,099,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,160 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,263,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 4.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 817,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,888,000 after purchasing an additional 34,528 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $267.99. 3,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,843. The business has a 50-day moving average of $324.51 and a 200-day moving average of $361.53. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.26 and a 1 year high of $498.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $368.67.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

