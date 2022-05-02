Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 30,983 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $36,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.36.

FIS stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 74,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,099,125. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 145.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.48 and a 200 day moving average of $106.92. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.