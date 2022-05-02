Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 24,975 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $43,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ED. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $6,327,613.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 456 shares of company stock valued at $41,960. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ED stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.27. 10,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $99.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.18.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.08%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

