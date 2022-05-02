Mistras Group (MG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.06). Mistras Group had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $171.16 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mistras Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Mistras Group stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.82. 338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,104. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.40. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.58 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Mistras Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mistras Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

