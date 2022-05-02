Misbloc 1-Day Volume Tops $685,466.00 (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Misbloc has a total market capitalization of $6.86 million and $685,466.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Misbloc has traded 77.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Misbloc

Misbloc (MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

