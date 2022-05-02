MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Tops $71.53 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.60 or 0.00017218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $71.53 million and approximately $41,414.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.80 or 0.00228974 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00009648 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003889 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.26 or 0.00522270 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001011 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002591 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,834,496 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.