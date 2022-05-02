MimbleWimbleCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $37,029.00 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.33 or 0.00016382 BTC on major exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $68.57 million and approximately $37,029.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 26.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,834,318 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

