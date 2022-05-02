MiL.k (MLK) Trading Down 9.7% Over Last Week

MiL.k (MLK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. MiL.k has a total market cap of $57.17 million and $2.63 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001903 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MiL.k has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00216444 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00038749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00433368 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 279.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000337 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,532.71 or 1.91330247 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

MiL.k Coin Profile

MiL.k’s genesis date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

