Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 46506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 40.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.
About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)
