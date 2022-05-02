Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.19

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (CVE:MMA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 46506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 40.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of C$22.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50.

Get Midnight Sun Mining alerts:

About Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp. engages in the acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, and gold deposits. It has 60% interest in the Solwezi licenses covering an area of approximately 506 square kilometers in the Zambian Copperbelt located in northwest of Lusaka, Zambia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midnight Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midnight Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.