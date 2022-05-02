Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Earnings Results

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEXGet Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

Shares of MSEX opened at $88.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.08. Middlesex Water has a twelve month low of $77.31 and a twelve month high of $121.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.15%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $979,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

