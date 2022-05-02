Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Announces Earnings Results

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%.

MSEX stock opened at $88.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $77.31 and a 12 month high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 67.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

